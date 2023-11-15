UK Supreme Court Rejects Plan to Send Migrants to Rwanda

The UK Supreme Court has rejected the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda, ruling it unlawful. The Court of Appeal had previously found the policy incompatible with international treaties. The Supreme Court agreed that there were substantial grounds to believe that sending claimants to Rwanda would expose them to a risk of ill-treatment. The lower court had also ruled that Rwanda could forcibly return asylum seekers and refugees, putting them at risk of persecution.

