Ughelli/Asaba Road project: Izeze tasks contractor on early completion

DELTA State Commissioner for Works, (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Reuben Izeze, has charged the contractor handling Sector C of the Ughelli/Asaba Road dualisation project to intensify efforts towards getting the job completed in record time.

Giving the charge during an inspection visit to the project site, Izeze urged the contractor to take advantage of the fast approaching dry season to mobilise more men and materials for the completion of the job.

He noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, had expressed concern over the delay in the completion of the project. Accompanied by some officials of his ministry, Izeze emphasized the strategic importance of the road to the socio-economic development of the state and the country, stressing the need for further delay to be avoided. headtopics.com

He however expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far done by the contractor and the determination of the firm to record steady milestones as it progressed with the job to meet the deadline.

He restated the commitment of the Oborevwori’s administration to completion of all ongoing projects started by the previous administrations in the state. Earlier, the Zonal Manager of the Construction Company, CCECC, Mr Wu-u Yuaru, assured that the project would be completed next year.FUT Minna Lecturer found slaughtered in her room headtopics.com

