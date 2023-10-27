UEFA Europa League: Boniface nominated for Goal of the Week

Boniface received a pass from Florian Writz outside the box and slotted the ball into the top corner. Writz is also nominated for the individual accolade.

The midfielder scored once and registered three assists in the game. Boniface has now scored two goals and provided one assist in three appearances in the Europa League this season. The Nigerian has netted 10 times across all competitions for Xabi Alonso's side.

