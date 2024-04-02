UCH Staff to Work Limited Hours Until Power is Restored

Staff of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, will from Tuesday, April 2, work between 8a.m. and 4 p.m. daily until power is restored in the hospital. Oludayo Olabampe, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the umbrella body of unions in the hospital, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…Staff of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, will from Tuesday, April 2, work between 8a.m. and 4 p.m. daily until power is restored in the hospital.

Oludayo Olabampe, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the umbrella body of unions in the hospital, made this knownNAN reports that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company ( IBEDC) disconnected power supply to UCH over alleged accumulated indebtedness. Olabampe, therefore, said that the college hospital had been without electricity since March 19 and could not continue like that. The chairman announced that “workers would now work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCH: Patients, staff groan as power outage persists over accumulated debtPatients and their relatives, as well as staff of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan are currently groaning over the total power outage in the hospital.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Confusion as IBEDC disconnects UCH from power supply over N400m debtThere was confusion on Wednesday as the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, announced that it has disconnected the University of Ibadan College Hospital, UCH, from power supply due to over N400 million outstanding debt. Johnson Tinuoye, Chief Key Accounts Officer of IBEDC, announced the disconnection in a statement.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Why we disconnected power supply to UCH“Despite numerous written correspondences and multiple meetings, UCH management has displayed an uncooperative attitude...'

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Why we embarked on three-day warning strike – UCH resident doctorsThe doctors demanded that the security architecture of the UCH be improved to guarantee the safety of its members...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Alleged assault: UCH Resident doctors suspend strike, suspects arrestedMembers of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, on Saturday suspended the strike they began on Wednesday. DAILY POST reported that the association had embarked on a three-day warning strike following the assault of a colleague by a patient’s relation on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: IBEDC Disconnects UCH Thrice In One Month Over N495m DebtThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »