UBA to Seek Shareholders' Approval to Raise Capital

United Bank for Africa says it will seek shareholders’ approval at the company’s 62nd annual general meeting to raise capital . UBA disclosed this in a statement filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday.on March 28, directed commercial banks with international licences to raise their
to N500 billion, while national and regional financial institutions’ capital bases were pegged at N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively.
UBA Shareholders Approval Raise Capital Annual General Meeting Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX Capital Requirements Commercial Banks
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »