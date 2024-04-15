UBA to Seek Shareholders' Approval to Raise Capital

United Bank for Africa says it will seek shareholders’ approval at the company’s 62nd annual general meeting to raise capital . UBA disclosed this in a statement filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday.on March 28, directed commercial banks with international licences to raise their

to N500 billion, while national and regional financial institutions’ capital bases were pegged at N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively.

UBA Shareholders Approval Raise Capital Annual General Meeting Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX Capital Requirements Commercial Banks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Recapitalisation: UBA seeks shareholders' approval to raise capitalUnited Bank for Africa (UBA) says it will seek shareholders' approval at the company's 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) to raise capital.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

UBA well capitalised with over N2tr shareholders’ fund-GMDThe Nation Newspaper UBA well capitalised with over N2tr shareholders' fund-GMD

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Uba Sani: All 137 abducted Kuriga schoolchildren were freed — 287 reported not correctNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Abducted Kuriga schoolchildren have been released, says Uba SaniNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

'Soldiers deserve respect' -- Uba Michael condemns killing of military personnel in DeltaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

'We must identify them' -- Uba Sani asks Kaduna residents to report bandits' informantsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »