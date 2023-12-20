UAE Consensus: A Path to Limit Global Emissions

Although many of the adopted text languages leave room for different interpretations, the UAE Consensus forged in Dubai could serve as a path to limiting global emissions significantly within the next decade.In what has been described as the “beginning of the end to fossil fuel era” globally, world leaders on 13 December adopted the “UAE Consensus”, which among several ambitious targets, stipulated the need to transition away from fossil fuels in the energy system.

This is against the backdrop of the ongoing efforts to keep the global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius by mid-century in line with the Paris Agreemen





152 countries commit to COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture and Food SystemsNo fewer than 152 countries have committed to the COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food Systems and Climate Action in Dubai, according to the COP28 Food Systems Lead, Mariam Almheiri. The endorsement is considered a historic moment for food systems and agriculture at the ongoing climate change summit in Dubai.

Nearly 200 nations agree to launch fund for countries hit by global warmingNearly 200 nations agreed Thursday to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a “historic” moment at the start of UN climate talks in the oil-rich UAE.

UN Secretary-General: Limiting Global Heating to 1.5°C Impossible Without Phasing Out Fossil FuelsUnited Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, emphasizes the necessity of phasing out fossil fuels to limit global heating to 1.5°C. The recent agreement reached at the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai includes language for transitioning away from fossil fuels, which many consider inevitable.

