U.S. Government Issues Advisory on Elevated Threat to Hotels in Nigeria

The U.S. Government has issued an advisory warning its citizens about an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria's larger cities. Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat, but U.S. citizens are advised to exercise vigilance, be alert to their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotels. The advisory also provides contact information for the U.S

. embassy in Abuja and consulate in Lagos for assistance if needed

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja municipal chair begins road construction, assures residents of more democracy dividendsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMIUMTIMESNG: NAFDAC issues warning alert on highly caffeinated energy drinks sold onlinePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THECABLENG: The unfolding First Bank controversy: Emefiele's impact, and ongoing governance, transparency, and legal issuesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: The unfolding First Bank controversy: Emefiele's impact, and ongoing governance, transparency, and legal issuesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Elon Musk issues warning about ‘humanoid robots’ in AI ‘age of abundance’Musk was speaking during a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a world-first AI summit at Bletchley Park in the UK.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Issues affecting PDP must be resolved — Bode GeorgeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »