U.S. agencies deny agreeing to release confidential information on Tinubu

They said in their filing that contrary to the plaintiff’s assumption, they had not agreed to release confidential documents on Mr Tinubu by the end of October.“None of the parties have conceded any FOIA exemptions. As to the actions that certain Defendants agreed to take by the end of October, the FBI stated that it will release records relating to the two FOIA requests that sought records involving other individuals, not Tinubu,” the statement of defence read in part.

According to Mr Greenspan, the records being requested were from the Northern District of Illinois and/or Northern District of Indiana “involving charging decisions” against Messrs Tinubu and Akande. The issue of Mr Tinubu’s forfeiture of the funds featured prominently at the Presidential Election Petition Court where Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenged the president’s eligibility to contest Nigeria’s presidency.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing of Atiku Abubakar’s case against President Tinubu’s election on 23 October, Mr Greenspan, on 20 October, earnestly filed an application before the U,S. court seeking an order to compel the FBI, the CIA and others to fast-track the process of releasing the documents on the Nigerian leader.

A judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia Judge, Beryl Howell, had rejected Mr Greenspan’s emergency motion seeking the release of confidential documents on Mr Tinubu earlier than earlier purportedly scheduled.

“Defendants reiterate that they oppose plaintiff s characterisation of the Joint Status Report filed September 11, 2023,” their statement of defence added.

