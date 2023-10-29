Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter Ngannou

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The undefeated Fury earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a “big fat sausage” but afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance.

With all parties desperate to lend the contest some sporting legitimacy, the WBC had fashioned a “Riyadh Champion” belt to allow the winner to strut around the ring at the end with something other than a big, fat pay cheque. headtopics.com

The mother of Liverpool's Colombian winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains on for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career when this year's ceremony to crown the planet's best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. With the 67th Ballon d’Or ceremony set to hold on Monday in Paris, Super Eagles and Napoli in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, is in the seventh cloud over his nomination. At the same time, he is one of the nominees for the FIFA’s The Best. headtopics.com

Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decisionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Wins Split Decision Against MMA Fighter NgannouBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Moment Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson FuryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Francis Ngannou denied shock victory over Tyson FuryFormer UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, was denied a shock victory over WBC boxing champion, Tyson Fury in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fury was adjudged the winner with a contentious split-decision. Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕