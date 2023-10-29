Tyson Fury Wins Split Decision Against MMA Fighter Ngannou

Britain’s Tyson Fury (L) fights against Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh early on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.Ngannou knocked Fury down in round three but the 35-year-old British fighter, though shaken, was able to continue.

The undefeated Fury, who earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a “big fat sausage”, afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance. “He’s a very awkward man, and he’s a good puncher and I respect him a lot,” Fury said of Ngannou, adding that it was “probably my toughest fight in 10 years”.“This was my first boxing match, great experience –- I’m not giving any excuse,” Ngannou said in a ringside interview.Fury came out swinging in the first round with a hard right hand but sustained a cut to the forehead in the second round and looked especially sluggish after hitting the mat in the third.

Fury has been linked with a £50 million ($60.6 million) payout from Sunday’s exhibition bout, while he has said in the British press that Ngannou will earn £10 million. Fury has a far more serious bout lined up in Riyadh in December against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the other three world titles.“I’ll take a long hard rest and see what’s next for us.”Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of high-profile fights in recent years including the 2019 “Clash on the Dunes”, in which Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight crown from Andy Ruiz, and last year’s “Rage on the Red Sea” in Jeddah, in which Joshua lost in a split decision to Usyk. headtopics.com

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, now in the Saudi Pro League, and rappers Kanye West and Eminem were on hand for Sunday’s event which marked the beginning of Riyadh Season, a four-month series of concerts and sporting events intended to make Saudi Arabia more attractive to tourists.

