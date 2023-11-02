Tyranny of the mighty: Traditional banks vs fintechs in Nigeria

“Financial inclusion,” according to the World Bank, means that “individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.” It refers to the accessibility and usage of affordable and appropriate financial services by individuals and businesses, especially those traditionally excluded from the formal financial system.

Nigeria’s dynamic and ever-evolving financial services sector, FSS, has seen the continued emergence of traditional financial institutions and fintech disruptors. The landscape is a diverse and complex arena that caters to the financial needs of a rapidly growing population. Traditional banks have long held sway in this sector, offering a wide range of financial products and services.

Reports indicate that the neobanks were no longer listed on the list of approved financial institutions on the deposit money bank’s app. A neobank is a type of direct bank that operates exclusively using online banking without traditional physical branch networks that challenge traditional banks. They are digital financial services providers, aka fintechs.

On deep reflection, one is tempted to ask loudly, why are traditional banks instead of stepping up to the plate, serving retail customers better, and protecting their systems against fraud, coming for fintechs? Some news reports claim that the bank’s action is in response to incidents of fraud as evinced by a recent news item in Businessday with the headline, ‘Inside N14bn fraud crippling Nigeria’s payment ecosystem’.

