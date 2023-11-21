Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted ATM Card Swap in Niger State

Two suspects have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Suleja Area Command in Niger State after they allegedly attempted to swap an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card belonging to a female victim at a commercial bank in the town. The suspects, identified as Aver Wase and Godwin Deor, were apprehended after a police patrol team trailed their vehicle and intercepted it at the old NEPA roundabout in Suleja Town.

The state police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that the victim discovered the suspects’ attempt to swap her ATM card and raised the alarm. The police patrol team trailed the vehicle and was intercepted at the old NEPA roundabout in Suleja Town





