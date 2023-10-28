Two reportedly shot dead in UNIBEN suspected cult killings

Three students were shot, one dead, another critically hospitalized after sustaining gun injuries while the last person is nowhere to be found', the source said. Meanwhile, UNIBEN is yet to comment on the incident officially.

When DAILY POST called Edo State Police Public Relations Officer SP Chidi Nwabuzor, he said, 'I am yet to be briefed on the incident.' According to Channels Television, during a visit to the Ugbowo campus of the UNIBEN, it was discovered that vehicular movement was restricted.

