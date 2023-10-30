Two pupils raze books, community school in Ogun

Wahis Musa, 6, and Malik Iliasu, 9, residents of the Isheri Olofin community stormed the community school on Sunday and entered one of the classrooms through an unlocked window.

The suspects, it was learnt, gathered the books left by the teachers and other pupils and burnt them.The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omolola Odutola who confirmed this on Sunday night informed the pupils have been arrested.

SP Odutola stated further that the incident was reported to the police by a community chief, stressing that inquiries were being made to locate their parents or guardians as the matter is also being treated as a “serious crime.”She stated: “The Ojodu-Abiodun Divisional Police Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, has made arrests in a case of malicious damage and arson. headtopics.com

“The incident was reported to the Police by a Chief in the Community. According to the report, Wahis Musa and Malik Iliasu gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School Isheri Olofin. They then proceeded to gather books left behind by the teachers and pupils and set them on fire. The value of the damaged books is currently unknown.

“Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation. “The Police has started making inquiries on how to contact their parents as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with ,the police will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters.” headtopics.com

