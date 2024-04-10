Two Persons Missing After Bus Accident on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASTMA ) says marine police are searching for two persons who plunged into the lagoon. Adebayo Taofiq, spokesperson of LASTMA , said 18 of the passengers were injured in the accident that happened on Wednesday at the Adekunle inward Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge. The LASTMA spokesperson said investigations showed that the bus lost control due to brake failure while at high speed on the newly rehabilitated road.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that two passengers plunged into the lagoon due to the accident

