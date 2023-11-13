Two Officers of Nigeria Immigration Service Killed in Road Accident

No fewer than two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were confirmed dead and seven critically injured after a ghastly road accident in Kano on Sunday. The fatal incident which occurred near Kura town along Kano/Zaria highway on Sunday evening involved an 18-passenger Nissan bus, an official vehicle of the service disclosed. Confirming the incident, an official of the NIS stated that the accident was caused by a sudden tyre burst.

However, a confidential source within the service revealed that four officers died in the accident and several others were wounded, contradicting the figure released by FRSC

