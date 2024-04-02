Two million out-of-school children enrolled in literacy programmes, says education minister

Tahir Mamman, minister of education, says two million out-of-school children have been enrolled in basic and Arabic literacy programmes. Mamman spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the citizens’ and stakeholders’ engagement on Nigerian education sector ministerial deliverables. He said the stakeholders’ engagement was critical to providing opportunities for ministries to achieve the 2027 renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“To deliver on the mandate of the president, there is a need to engage with stakeholders to provide opportunities to critically examine the progress in the implementation of 23 ministerial deliverables,” NAN quoted the minister as saying.“It is one of the major focus of this administration to reduce the numbers of out-of-school children. While the commission set up to reduce this number, the problem of out-of-school is still ongoin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister: We've enrolled 2m out-of-school children in Arabic literacy programmesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

FG has so far enrolled 2m out-of-school “Almajiri” children in basic educationThe Federal Government has enrolled two million out-of-school “Almajiri” children in basic and Arabic literacy programmes.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

ASUU rejects advertisement for UniAbuja VC successorMembers of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) are at loggerheads with Tahir Mamman, the minister of education. ASUU rejected an advertisement it claimed the minister had approved to seek the successor of the university’s vice-chancellor (VC).

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Two Boko Haram commanders surrender to MNJTF in Lake ChadThe Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has revealed the surrender of two commanders of the Boko Haram faction of Bakoura Buduma.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Two Moscow attack suspects travelled ‘freely’ because no arrest warrant: Turkish officialThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

IBEDC records 1,459 cases of energy theft in two monthsThe Nation Newspaper IBEDC records 1,459 cases of energy theft in two months

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »