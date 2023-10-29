Two Dead In Suspected UNIBEN Cult Killings

Two unidentified young men have been shot dead in what is suspected to be a cult killing at the University of Benin, Edo State.When Channels Television visited the Ugbowo campus of the University of Benin, vehicles were confined to using only the entry gate for coming in and going out of the campus.

The university security outfit did not grant our reporters access to the school, neither did they speak concerning the suspected cult killings.The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State said they are not aware of such incident. He, however, said he will get back to our reporters once the need arises.

