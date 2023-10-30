Two businessmen excrete 49 pellets of cocaine, 72 wraps of heroin

While 38-year-old Drug Trafficking was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Friday, October 2023, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, 41-year-old Agbo Chidike Prince was taken into NDLEA custody on Saturday, October 21, while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.

Babafemi said Chidike in his statement, claimed he was a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos. In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on May 6, and has been working as hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking.Meanwhile, a total of 2,197 kilogrammes of skunk were recovered in four interdiction operations in parts of Ondo State within four days.

In Oyo State, two suspects: Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160 grammes of cannabis at a drug joint at Nalende area of Ibadan metropolis on Sunday, October 22, while a follow up operation at their warehouse in the same area led to the recovery of 332kgs of the same substance. headtopics.com

