Two advertising workers found dead in the diesel reservoir tank

The spokesperson of the fire service in Kano, Saminu Abdullahi identified the deceased persons as Philip Osando, 40, and Philip Emmanuel, 35.

Mr Abdullahi said they were found dead along the Baban Gwari roundabout on the Katsina road of Kano metropolis. He said they were trapped and suffocated inside the diesel reservoir tank while making an effort to refill it.

“On Saturday 28 October 2023, received an emergency call at about 20:20 hrs from one Inspector Abubakar Surajo reporting an incident at Katsina Road By Baban Gwari Roundabout. “When our men reached the area at about 20:27 they found two men Philip Osando about 40 years old and Philip Emmanuel about 35 years old, who were working with Roadside Digital Advertising Display Board company at Katsina Road. headtopics.com

“They were informed to prepare for receiving diesel, and in that process, they entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank, thereafter they were suffocated inside, when the truck driver arrived he tried to gate one of them by phone but there was no response.

“There and then when checking the area they found them inside the diesel tank, victims were rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead. The victim was handed over to Inspector Abubakar Surajo of the Dala police division.Good journalism costs a lot of money. headtopics.com

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Two Bodies Recovered, Four Rescued In Lagos Boat MishapAccording to the statement, the accident was reported at 20:16 hours on Thursday, prompting the deployment of the Search and Rescue Crew from the Agency. Read more ⮕

Soludo Empowers 5000 Graduates Of One Youth Two Skills With N2bn Seed GrantThe governor pointed out that the grant each of them will receive should be enough to purchase the equipment they need to start. Read more ⮕

Wamakko, two Sokoto Reps win at tribunalThe Nation Newspaper Wamakko, two Sokoto Reps win at tribunal Read more ⮕

NDLEA seizes 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in two yearsOperatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized at least 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances within two years. A statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, explained that the agency apprehended over 36,096 suspects and prosecuted over 6,043 within the same period. Read more ⮕

Two reportedly shot dead in UNIBEN suspected cult killingsTwo unidentified young men have been shot dead in what is suspected to be a cult killing at the University of Benin, UNIBEN, Edo State. Eyewitnesses, who spoke anonymously, said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Friday. 'We heard three gunshots yesterday (Friday) in different locations on the Ugbowo campus. Read more ⮕

Troops bust terrorists’ hideouts, kill two in AnambraTroops of “Operation UDO KA II’’, fighting insurgents in the Southeast, conducted a clearance operation on terrorists’ hideouts in Orsumoghu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra. The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Read more ⮕