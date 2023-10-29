Turkey celebrates centenary under shadow of Gaza war

Turkey marks its centenary as a post-Ottoman republic on Sunday with somewhat muted celebrations held under the shadow of Israel's escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be front and centre of day-long events that both honour the secular republic’s founder and play up the achievement of the Islamic-rooted party running Turkey since 2002.

Turkey was formed as a Western-facing nation that stripped religion from its state institutions and tried to forge a modern new identity out its myriad ethnic groups. Erdogan tapped into these as he led his conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) to power over the leftist Republican People's Party (CHP) formed by Ataturk.

The militants killed 1,400 people and took 220 hostages in a surprise raid that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the worst “since the Holocaust”. Erdogan’s lifelong defence of Palestinian rights has turned him into a hero across large parts of the Muslim world.

Turkey has suffered a turbulent spell of relations with Western allies since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in 2016 that he blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher. But one survey suggested that Erdogan's comments play to his Islamic conservative core of supporters and not the public at large.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

