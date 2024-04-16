Tunde Bakare praises Governor Dapo Abiodun's visionary leadership

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Tunde Bakare , has described Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as a visionary leader whose policies and programmes are impacting positively on lives of the people.

He said: “To be honest with you, this is my first time in five years of coming here. When I entered today, I felt like a transformation had taken place here because I am familiar with this environment. The Cleric stressed that what he has seen and heard about the Ogun State government is an indication that the state is making progress under Abiodun.

Following the recent attack on President Bola Tinubu’s administration by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum , Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has charged federal appointees of Northern extraction to either support the President or relinquish their positions.

Federal Government has expressed its readiness to ensure that Nigeria has a voice in the development and regulations of Artificial Intelligence on the global stage.

