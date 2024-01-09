Truck falls off Apapa bridge, driver and motor boy injured

Tragedy was averted yesterday morning, when a 40ft truck suddenly fell off the Apapa bridge, injuring the driver and his motor boy. Although the cause of the accident was not known, emergency officials said it might not be unconnected with overspending. Director of Public Affairs (Enlightenment Department), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, said operatives of the agency were on hand to salvage the situation.

He said: “Operatives of LASTMA, this morning, rescued a seriously injured driver and a motor boy from an empty articulated 40ft flatbed truck that fell off from the high bridge, inward Apapa. “The incident happened while the over speeding truck was climbing the high bridge directly opposite Sifax Company, by Ijora Olopa, inward Apapa





