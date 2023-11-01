Troops kill three bandits, uncover military uniforms making factory in Zamfara, Kebbi

The statement further stated that in another development, during a massive onslaught and clearance operation conducted by troops of OPHD, the notorious bandits kingpin Dogo Gide narrowly escaped death with serious gunshots injuries. 'The troops descended on the terrorists’ enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya and Babban Doka villages which have been the hideouts for Dogo Gide in Zamfara State.

