Troops bust terrorists’ hideouts, kill two in Anambra

Jonah Unuakhalu, who made this known to journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the troops neutralised two terrorists during the operation. According to him, the operation centred on suspected hideouts of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Unuakhalu disclosed that the suspected IPOB terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to slow down the troops, but the latter was undaunted. “The troops were able to dislodge the group and neutralised two of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. “Items recovered from the camps included a pair of military boots, one military belt, five mobile phones, one binoculars, leather hand gloves and a police head warmer.

