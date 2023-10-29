Troops Arrest 2 Terrorists' Arm Suppliers, Recover Weapons, Others In Kaduna

The criminals were arrested in their various houses around Awon based on intelligence from a previously arrested collaborator, who is in troops’ custody, according to the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Kaduna, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya.

He gave the names of suspects as Shuaibu Lawan and Salihu Usman and items recovered from them to include one locally made AK47 rifle, two dane guns, 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 7 live cartridges and 5 shells of expended cartridges.

“The items were recovered from where they were earlier buried in the criminals compound,” he stressed. In another operation the same day, Lieutenant Yahaya said troops of the Division while on clearance operation around Dogon daji-Saulawa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State made contact with terrorists and criminal elements. headtopics.com

“Troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel forcing them to scamper in disarray due to troops superior fire power. Items recovered include a G3 rifle, 16 Motorcycles, 2 locally made guns and a phone,” he added.Meanwhile, he said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Valentine Okoro, has charged the troops to sustain the tempo and rid all criminal elements from the Division’s area of responsibility.

Troops bust terrorists’ hideouts, kill two in AnambraTroops of “Operation UDO KA II’’, fighting insurgents in the Southeast, conducted a clearance operation on terrorists’ hideouts in Orsumoghu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra. The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Read more ⮕

Terrorists attack Zamfara community, abduct district head, five othersSome gunmen suspected to be the bandits causing havoc in parts of Zamfara State have attacked Ruwan Rana under the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state. The head of the district, Magaji Makau and five others were reportedly kidnapped during the attack. Read more ⮕

Hamas Says Battling Israeli Troops On The Ground In GazaThere was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military that ground forces had again entered Gaza, following two nights that saw limited incursions. Read more ⮕

Hamas says battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old motherThe Nation Newspaper Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old mother Read more ⮕

Police arrest boy for slaughtering woman in GombeThe police in Gombe have arrested 18-year-old Mustapha Adamu Isah, popularly called Abbati, for murdering a 58-year-old woman, Aishatu Abdullahi, for withholding his spanner at Jeka-fari quarters in Gombe. [ad] Isah was paraded, yesterday, among other suspects at the Police Headquarters.According to the Police, on October 20, at about 10:00 p.m. Read more ⮕