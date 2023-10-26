Tribunal Verdict: Focus On Plateau, PEGGA Tells NJC

The group therefore tasked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to put special focus in the Plateau State in order to arrest judgments which would erode the popular mandate of the people.
The national coordinator of PEGGA , Mani Immam, in a statement, warned that the contradictory and sometimes conflicting judgments being issued by the election petition tribunals could boomerang into a popular uprising.
Immam said, “We want to draw the attention of all concerned as to the growing tension on the plateau on account of what is now being drummed to the citizenry that the so called owners of Plateau State are determined to take control of the state. headtopics.com
He claimed that the whisper making the rounds is that the so-called owners of the Plateau want to take control of the State House of Assembly and the Government House.“What was initially thought as a joke is increasingly taking the form of reality with the use of technicalities and twisted judicial logic to upturn the popular decisions taken by the electorate during the last General Election.
“We are appalled that at a time when issues pertaining to the nomination of candidates have been firmly established by the Supreme Court we are at a loss that the election panels on the plateau are heeding the plea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in seeking the removal of their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rivals. headtopics.com
"While we are non-partisan, we are, however, afraid that this judicial gambit is increasingly raising tension on the Plateau and call on the judicial authorities to be mindful of the ongoing developments lest they be also held culpable in the implosion that may arise."