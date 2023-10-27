Tribunal Upholds Wamakko’s Election, Dismisses Petitions Against Dasuki

The Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the victory of Senator Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected lawmaker representing Sokoto North.Manir Mohammed Dan’Iya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition challenging the victory of Senator Wamakko on the allegations of certificate forgery, non-qualification, and that the election did not comply substantially with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Similarly, the tribunal dismissed the petition of the candidate of the PDP Abubakar Abdullahi against Bala Hassan Abubakar of the APC in the Sokoto South, Sokoto North Federal Constituency election.

The tribunal also upheld the election of PDP’s Abdulsamad Dasuki as the duly elected member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency. In a unanimous decision, the tribunal said the Petitioner – APC – and its candidate Bala Kokani failed to prove their case against the victory of Abdulsamad Dasuki. headtopics.com

The tribunal said the burden of proving of allegation of overvoting and non-compliance to the provision of the Electoral Act is the responsibility of the petitioners and they have failed to do so before the tribunal hence the petition has been dismissed for lacking merit.

