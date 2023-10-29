Tribunal upholds Fintiri’s election

The chairperson of the tribunal, Justice Theodora Obi Uloho, while delivering the judgment that lasted for six hours and 48 minutes, dismissed the application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aishatu Binnani, on the grounds that the petition lacked legal ingredients to upturn Fintiri’s victory.

Citing Section 51 of the Electoral Act and the Supreme Court judgment on Adeleke vs Oyetola, the judge said that to prove the allegation of over voting, the petitioner must tender before the tribunal the Voters Register of the affected areas to ascertain the number of registered voters.

The judge pointed out that the petitioner’s failure to provide those exhibits made the case a mere academic exercise. Justice Uloho said the petitioner failed to comply with Section 104, 87, 68, 83 and 93 sub-section 3 of the Evident Act 2011, which rendered her case impotent. headtopics.com

Citing section 25,152 and 64 sub-section 4 of the Electoral Act, Justice Uloho said it is only the Returning Officer that has the powers to collate results and announce the winner of the election and thereafter hand over the result sheet to the REC for safe keeping.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke, will be hauled before a Southwark Crown Court judge on Monday to answer bribery charges and allegations of corruption from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). headtopics.com

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Accord Party appeals judgment of governorship tribunal in RiversThe Accord Party in Rivers State has appealed the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which validated the victory of Governor Siminialayi Fubara of the People's Democratic Party, PDP as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Read more ⮕

Ex-Minister Gave Fayose N1.2bn For 2014 Governorship Election, EFCC Tells CourtA former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating officer, Abubakar Madaki, on Friday, told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former Read more ⮕

Imo Reps Seat: Tribunal Declares Venue Of PDP Primaries Valid, Affirms Ozuruigbo's VictoryThe Imo State Election Petitions Tribunal has declared the venue of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives primaries as valid and a Read more ⮕

Wamakko, two Sokoto Reps win at tribunalThe Nation Newspaper Wamakko, two Sokoto Reps win at tribunal Read more ⮕

Gov Sule, APC spinning tribunal ruling to whip up sentiments ahead of appealThe Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Nasarawa State, has urged its members and supporters to ignore the frenzy and analysis by Governor Abdullahi Sule and his party, the APC in the media, asking them to adopt the principle of no comment. Read more ⮕

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕