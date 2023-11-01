Tribunal upholds APC victory in Plateau Central Senatorial election

Yohana Gotom, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had filed a petition on the ground of non-compliance with the electoral act, adding that the result in the IRev of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not tally with what was obtained at some polling units in Gagdi ward of Kanam LGA.But the Tribunal, led by Muhammad Tukur, in its judgement, which was delivered through Zoom, dismissed the petition of Gotom, for lack of merit.

The tribunal, held that INEC has proved the results in its IRev, while the petitioners (Gotom and PDP), had failed to produce a contrary result from the INEC IRev., adding that “The results in INEC IRev are reliable and readable.”The court ruled that INEC did not flout the Electoral Act. The court further ruled that the results of the 34 polling units of the Gagdi ward which the petitioner contested were authentic.

The tribunal then went ahead to hold that, the petitioner was not properly sponsored by a political party and as such lacked locus standi to challenge the outcome of the election.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

