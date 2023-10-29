Tribunal affirms Fintiri’s election as Adamawa governor

Delivering the judgement, Theodora Uloho, the chairperson of the tribunal, said the petition failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election. ”The petitioner failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and prove the case with cogent, credible and satisfactory evidence.
“All documents tendered by the petitioner were dumped on the tribunal and the star witness did not demonstrate any of the documents to link it with any of their material allegation in the petition,” she said.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Fintiri as the winner after a supplementary election on 18 April.However, Ms Binani filed a petition challenging the declaration, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the electoral act.
Reacting, Sani Garba, the counsel for Ms Binani, said he would study the judgement and intimate the petitioners on the next line of action.Supplementary Polls: INEC presents certificates of return to Fintiri, Tambuwal, others todayMr Fintiri also commended his legal team, journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their roles from the time of the election up to the tribunal judgement.
