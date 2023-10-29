Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa gov

The tribunal, in a judgment delivery that lasted from a little after 9am to almost 4.30pm on Saturday, dismissed the petition filed against Fintiri by the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) and the APC challenging Fintiri’s election.

She said all documents tendered by the petitioners were dumped on the tribunal and that all the witnesses of the petitioners came with documentary heresy and failed to prove their case beyond doubt. She added that Hudu acted recklessly because it is not a REC’s function to declare winner of the election but that of the returning officer.

Binani asked the tribunal to declare her elected and returned as winner of the election and to order INEC to issue her with certificate of return. “There is time for everything under the sun; a time to strife and a time to unite. Indeed, politics is over. We have begun governance since May 29,” he said. headtopics.com

“The state is greater than each of us. The task ahead is enormous, requiring unity of purpose, a pooling of resources, integration of talents and leveraging the unique attributes of each of us, to reinvent a better society for our people.”

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Victory Of Adamawa State Governor FintiriA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Election As Adamawa GovAdamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has affirmed the election of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of the state in the Read more ⮕

Tribunal affirms Fintiri's re-election as Adamawa governor, dismisses Binani's petitionNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

– Adamawa APC rejects Fintiri’s tribunal victoryThe All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has rejected the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri at the tribunal against its candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, otherwise known as Aishatu Binani. Read more ⮕

Court okays prosecution of suspended Adamawa REC Hudu Yunusa-AriA Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday struck out the application filed by the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, seeking to stop the prosecution of Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner. Read more ⮕