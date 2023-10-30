Transport sector for reforms

has introduced the Bus Industry Transition Programme (BITP) to restructure the transport industry by incorporating existing bus operators and their routes into a future Quality Bus Corridors (QBS).

According to the Commissioner for Transport, Olwuaseun Osiyemi, the BITP is at creating a policy framework to restructure the existing bus industry and develop a new business model.Osiyemi spoke during a familiarisation meeting with the House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, headed by Temitope Adewale.

He said: “The BITP is something that Lagosians should embrace. It is a three-year model plan to migrate the informal sector and marry them to the formal sector. We all know the madness associated with our yellow buses.“Work is ongoing and, presently, there is data gathering to ensure we know the routes that are plied and the number of commuters. headtopics.com

On the role the House of Assembly could play in aiding activities of the Transport Ministry, Osiyemi reiterated that functions of the House cannot be overemphasised, adding that the support of lawmakers is needed to help the ministry move forward.

“The legislature, of course, has a lot of roles to play in what we do because the lawmakers coordinate and assist in forming policies and regulations, and in getting our budget, planning, and funding right…” headtopics.com

