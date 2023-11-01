Transparency And Governance Index: Assessing Nigeria’s Public Governance

The World Bank, in 1996, established the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) to assess the quality of public governance in over 200 countries and territories. It identified six governance indicators, which are: 1. Voice and accountability; 2. Political stability; 3. Government effectiveness; 4. Regulatory control; 5. Rule of law; and 6. Control of corruption.

Just like the World Bank’s six Worldwide Governance Indicators, the CeFTIW assesses MDAs according to six variables. These are: 1. Website Integrity; 2. Fiscal Transparency; 3. Open Procurement; 4. Citizen Engagement; 5. Human Resources; and 6. Anti-corruption. Website Integrity demands that MDAs have websites which are constantly updated.

The Rankings: It is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria in terms of the attainment of an appreciable level of transparency, integrity and openness in public governance, going by the TII 2023 report. It is of limited cheer that the 2023 Transparency and Integrity Index shows the improvement to a score of 73.26% for the overall first ranked institution, as against a score of 58.74% in 2022 and 34.92% in 2021, the debut year of the Index.

The states did not fare better than the federal MDAs. The overall ranking has Ekiti State in first position, with a score of 61.32%, followed by Kaduna (59.76%); Ondo (53.75%); Lagos (52.75%); Gombe (52.05%), and with only nine states having a score of 50% and above.

