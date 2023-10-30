Transparency and governance index: Assessing Nigeria’s public governance, By Bisi Olawunmi

It is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria in terms of the attainment of an appreciable level of transparency, integrity and openness in public governance, going by the TII 2023 report.The annual Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch is an ambitious, trail-blazing project.

Public governance is central to the well being of any society, hence it has always attracted attention and scrutiny. Various intervention programmes have been implemented at various levels to promote accountability, transparency and integrity in the public sector. Emphasis has been on corruption as the albatross of good public governance.

The Transparency and Integrity Index (TII), initiated in 2021 by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW), seeks to address this people’s right to know by monitoring the compliance of government agencies with information disclosure, as mandated by national laws and international convention. In its report,, recently released, the CeFTIW stressed the need for emphasis on information disclosure in refocusing the approach to the fight against corruption. headtopics.com

It is not yet Uhuru for Nigeria in terms of the attainment of an appreciable level of transparency, integrity and openness in public governance, going by the TII 2023 report. It is of limited cheer that the 2023 Transparency and Integrity Index shows the improvement to a score of 73.26% for the overall first ranked institution, as against a score of 58.74% in 2022 and 34.92% in 2021, the debut year of the Index.

As noted in the Executive Summary of the 2023 Transparency and Integrity Index, information disclosure is just the initial stage of strengthening the integrity of public institutions. There would be need to critically evaluate the content of the disclosure to be relevant to its target audience and be in compliance with global best practices. Here the charge to the media to take up the gauntlet is most appropriate. headtopics.com