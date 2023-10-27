Transfer: I would love to play in MLS – Osimhen chooses US over Saudi Arabia

The 24-year-old, in a Twitch interview with Emiliano Viviano and former Italy forward Mario Balotelli, insisted he is happy in Serie A. 'I am happy at Napoli. People don't know how difficult it is to play in Serie A.

From a tactical and physical point of view, it's one of the most difficult leagues to play in,' he said. However, when asked if he would rather play in the MLS or Saudi Pro League if given the same conditions, Osimhen replied: 'If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS.'

