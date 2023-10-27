Transcorp grows turnover by 33% in Q3

(Transcorp Group) Plc, recorded 33 per cent growth in sales in the third quarter as the conglomerate continued to see growths across its businesses.

The group’s total assets increased by eight per cent from N442.7 billion in December 2022 to N479.8 billion in September 2023. A segmental analysis showed improvements across the group. The hospitality businesses sustained strong growth, recording 31.76 per cent growth in revenue from N22.7 billion to N29.9 billion, significantly higher than pre-covid performance. Profit also grew by 62 per cent from N3.4 billion to N5.5 billion.The power subsidiaries’ revenue grew by 33.4 per cent from N73.6 billion to N98.2 billion, a performance attributed to the group’s innovative and resilient business strategy.

“Our group, with our diverse investment in power, hospitality, and energy sectors has reported remarkable results, demonstrating resilience and agility in the third quarter of 2023 amidst the prevailing economic headwinds, including forex challenges, Naira devaluation, gas challenges, and rising inflation. headtopics.com

Transcorp Group has a shareholder base of approximately 300,000. Among its notable businesses are Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, Transafam Power, and Transcorp Energy.

