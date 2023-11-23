Toxicology tests for late singer Mohbad being conducted in the US

The Lagos Coroner Court sitting in Ikorodu has revealed that the crucial toxicology tests to determine the cause of death of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is being conducted in the United States. State Counsel Oluwaseun Akinde informed Coroner Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi during Wednesday’s hearing that the autopsy on the deceased’s external body had been completed.

He explained that the toxicology test, which involves examining the deceased’s internal organs for the presence of potentially harmful substances, is being carried out in the US. Akinde’s statement came in response to inquiries from counsel representing the deceased’s father, David Fadimu; TNKay Music Worldwide, the deceased’s record label; David Nawoola; and representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran and Jennifer Nin





