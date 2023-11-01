Tough battles expected at Lagos Prime Atlantic Squash Open

Adegoke who dominated the maiden edition of the tournament is gearing up to retain his title as well as shore up his PSA ranking. “I hope I can repeat my 2022 performance again this year but I know it is not going to be easy because everybody is playing well. After winning last weekend’s tournament, my ranking moved from 180 to over 160 and I hope I can win again to continue to rise up the ranking,” Adegoke told NationSport.

However, the former national junior champion admitted that the regular tournaments being staged across the country has indeed helped their world ranking fortunes as some of them are now climbing up the world rating.

“I am happy that this year, we have opportunity to play more tournaments which have really helped our ranking and for me, this is a good development for the sport and the players. We hope this can also help us ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games which had included squash among the events listed for the games in Los Angeles, United States,” the 24-year-old added.

“This is part of promoting squash as well as developing our players,” he said.“We have been having an excellent series of tournaments back-to-back, after the international classics, which we brought players from about nine countries, UK, France, Germany and India amongst others.”

”From the tournament, our players have been able to showcase themselves, and we hope that this tournament will help them to shape up for major international tournaments as well as improve their ranking fortunes,” he added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.