Tottenham and Chelsea face injury concerns ahead of Premier League clash

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th position with 12 points from the same number of games. The last time both teams met was in February this year. Tottenham defeated Chelsea 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane. Tottenham's team news: Tottenham coach, Ange Postecoglou, currently has a list of injuries in his squad ahead of the clash.

Ivan Perisic has a knee injury, Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) remain on the treatment table as they recuperate from surgery. Postecoglou also has a key decision to make in his attack as Brennan Johnson set up Heung Min Son's strike against Crystal Palace only two minutes after replacing Richarlison. Tottenham's probable starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson and Son. Chelsea's team news: Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope to get a good result when he faces his former club Tottenham. But the Argentine currently has some injuries in his squad. His defender, Ben Chilwell, will spend a few more weeks recuperating from a thigh concern, while Christopher Nkunku (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Romeo Lavia (ankle) and Wesley Fofana (knee) will also miss the Premier League tie due to injuries. Chelsea's probable starting XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson and Sterlin

