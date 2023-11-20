Toilet business owners in Bauchi offer free access to combat open defecation

In an effort to combat open defecation, some toilet business owners in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State are offering free access to their facilities. Auwalu Ali, the owner of Sawaba, a toilet facility pivotal in achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification for Katagum, expressed excitement about the positive impact.

The hygienic facility, established through the Public Private Partnership (PPP), with the Bauchi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA includes bathing amenities and separate areas for male and female users. Operating from 7 am to 10 pm, Ali’s public toilet serves the community, charging between N50 and N100 based on the services provided. Notably, Ali emphasised a commitment to hygiene, offering free access even to those without funds. During a facility visited by journalists as part of activities to mark World Toilet Day, Ali boasted that his toilet facility is always busy because of its proximity to the marketplac





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Epidemic looms in Bauchi secondary school over poor toilet sanitation, water scarcityEpidemic looms in Community Day Secondary School, Wunti Dada, located on the outskirts of Bauchi State over poor toilet sanitation and water scarcity. DAILY POST correspondent, who visited the government-owned school weekend, observed that the surrounding areas of the uncovered four-room toilet facility were marred by scattered excreta.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Bauchi Youths Ask Tinubu To Intervene In Bauchi ErosionA youth group in Bauchi State, Concerned Bauchi Youth (CBY), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take drastic measures to save the General Hospital,

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Bauchi: Police arrest 11-man gang specialised in stealing generatorsThe Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a gang of suspected thieves who specialize in stealing industrial power generators in the Azare town of the Katagum Local Government Area of the State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Only one legal aid lawyer attends to thousands of poor suspects in BauchiThe Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON), over the years, has not been able to fulfil its core mandate, a problem blamed on inadequate funding and a shortage of manpower.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

OPEN DEFECATION: Doubts over Nigeria’s attainment of 2025 target — EXPERTSUsing the toilet and washing hands with soap has become a great experience for me.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Army Intercepts 512 Parcels Of Cannabis, Arrests 2 Suspects In BauchiThe Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi has handed over two arrested suspected cannabis sativa dealers; Adamu Ali, a 32-year-old and Mohammed Idon

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »