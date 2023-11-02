Tivs/Cross River communal clashes: Army calls off peace meeting, arrests youths over death of soldier

It is learnt that one of the Yache boys treated for gunshot injuries in the hospital, told the soldiers that, the boy who mistakenly hot the soldier to death in the course of fighting the Tivs, was immediately shot and killed by the soldiers. The sources disclosed that there is much apprehension in the community as the Tiv settlers are reported to be mobilising for another attack soon, and the soldiers have reportedly threatened them.

