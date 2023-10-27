Tiv Youths Laud Tinubu Over Appointment Of Kinsmen

They also hailed President Tinubu over his victory at the Supreme Court, saying “what God has ordained no man can stop it.”

TYO also commended the political leader of the Tiv nation, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for his effective leadership recruitment process in the nation. In a statement, president of the association, Chief Joseph Saater Undu, said the appointment of a professional in accounting from Taraba State as the substantive auditor-general of the federation, Mr Shaakaa Chira, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and a renowned lawyer as the new executive secretary /CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr.

“The president has, by these appointments, made the entire Tiv people worldwide and, of course, the Nigerian people proud of his administration which promises to deliver true dividends of democracy to our citizens,” said Undu.Akutah’s appointment was approved by Tinubu following recommendations from the minister of marine and blue economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. headtopics.com

