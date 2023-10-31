Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new INEC RECs

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday. The RECs commissioners were appointed to serve for a five year term each, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

They are Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom) Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo) Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti) Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe) Shehu Wahab (Kwara) Mohammed Yelwa (Niger). Others are Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos) and Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa).that at least two among the new electoral commissioners may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two others were also found to be long-term allies of prominent politicians serving in the Tinubu administration.Third schedule of the constitution prohibits the appointment of a partisan person into INEC in Item F, paragraph 14.

“There shall be for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a Resident Electoral Commissioner who shall be a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party,” section 14, 3(b) states.

