Tinubu Will Ensure Nigeria’s Resources Benefit Citizens

He stated this yesterday while playing host to the Emir of Agwatashi in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Apeshi, who paid him a courtesy visit at his official guest house in Abuja.

Abbas, who thanked the emir for the visit, said he was aware of the recent discovery of crude oil reserve in Nasarawa State, particularly within the Agwatashi Emirate, following extensive geodetic survey by experts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

He assured the emir and his entourage that he was very confident in the commitment of President Tinubu to make Nigeria’s natural resources work for the benefit of the citizens, adding that the 10th National Assembly would work with the executive to fast-track the process. headtopics.com

Abbas also expressed his desire to see that his party, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), becomes the dominant party in the politics of Nasarawa State, just as he decried the perennial intraparty squabbles among members which he said has led to the party relinquishing many legislative seats, both at the state and national levels, to opposition parties.

Earlier, the emir of Agwatashi, Dr Abubakar Apeshi, told the speaker that the visit was to congratulate the speaker on his election to the Number 4 Citizen’s office and to express the emirate’s support and prayers for him to succeed in the discharge of his duties.He said the emirate was thankful to the speaker for his “magnanimity in appointing one of my illustrious sons, Alhaji Musa Hussaini, as the Special Assistant on Protocol. headtopics.com

