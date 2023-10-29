Tinubu, Wike: Gumi trying to ignite religious, ethnic war in Nigeria

Recall that the cleric had said Nigeria can't afford to entrust the responsibility of securing the country to Christians. He made the remark in a sermon where he noted that President Bola Tinubu couldn't remain in power for a second tenure if he failed to meet specific demands. His comment came after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, met with an Israeli envoy in Abuja. During the visit, Wike discussed the issue of security in Abuja.

Aggrieved by the meeting, Gumi called for Wike's removal, stressing that he planned to transform Abuja into Tel Aviv. Reacting, Fani-Kayode called on the Federal Government to caution Gumi over his remarks. The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain made the call in a two-and-a-half-page article released on Sunday.

