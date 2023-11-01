– Tinubu warns against ‘undue access’ to FEC meeting

“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not have. I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable.“Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, Private Secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I sent for you, don’t come.” The president directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, to take note of his directive.

He stated, “Unless they are your staff that are included, no one should have access to the FEC meeting, except I have announced their names to you. “Let me also say that the planning of an event about the government must be well articulated and followed accurately,” he said.He said, “There are a lot of stories going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes.

“I have had to hear them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff.

