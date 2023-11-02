Tinubu vows to sack non-performing ministers, seeks approval to borrow $7.86b, €100m

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a loan of $7.86 billion and €100 million under the Federal Government’s 2022-2024 external borrowing plan. Tinubu said if the request is granted, the funds will be used to develop infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms.
This came as he announced intention to sign a performance bond at the end of a three-day cabinet retreat, which began at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Addressing the participants, the President said: “You have an opportunity to change things. Recently, we received the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany and his delegation of investors. One of their key complaints and questions is whether they can bring their capital, repatriate their dividend, or if not satisfied, take their capital away.
“And that is why we’ve established the Results Delivery Unit. At the end of this retreat, you’re going to sign a bond of understanding between you, the Ministers, the Permanent Secretaries and myself.”
• IOCs, independent oil producers worry over commercial, data security • Crude oil edges slightly higher amid Middle East tensions Operators in the oil sector expressed concerns over commercial and contract issues as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja, yesterday, moved to enforce mandatory supply of crude to local refineries.
The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for five weeks comprehensive repairs. A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would start from Monday, November 6, 2023. “In view of the above,…
