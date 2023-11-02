Tinubu vows to sack non-performing ministers, seeks approval to borrow $7.86b, €100m

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a loan of $7.86 billion and €100 million under the Federal Government’s 2022-2024 external borrowing plan. Tinubu said if the request is granted, the funds will be used to develop infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms.

This came as he announced intention to sign a performance bond at the end of a three-day cabinet retreat, which began at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Addressing the participants, the President said: “You have an opportunity to change things. Recently, we received the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany and his delegation of investors. One of their key complaints and questions is whether they can bring their capital, repatriate their dividend, or if not satisfied, take their capital away.

“And that is why we’ve established the Results Delivery Unit. At the end of this retreat, you’re going to sign a bond of understanding between you, the Ministers, the Permanent Secretaries and myself.”

• IOCs, independent oil producers worry over commercial, data security • Crude oil edges slightly higher amid Middle East tensions Operators in the oil sector expressed concerns over commercial and contract issues as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja, yesterday, moved to enforce mandatory supply of crude to local refineries.

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for five weeks comprehensive repairs. A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would start from Monday, November 6, 2023. “In view of the above,…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria’s mining sectorThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu promises positive changes for investors in Nigeria's mining sector

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Tinubu Vows To Achieve Success By All Means Necessary President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to leading Nigeria to a brighter future.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High CommissionerThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High Commissioner

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu reads riot act to operators in Nigeria’s mining sectorPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned private companies and public servants cutting corners in the solid minerals sector to stop or face the wrath of the law. President gave the warning while addressing participants at the 2nd edition of the three-day Africa Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria’s size unmanageable, Agabkoba tasks Tinubu on way forwardA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tinubu: Serial loser, Nigeria bigger than your presidential ambitionThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial loser. APC spokesman, Felix Morka, said Nigeria was greater than Atiku's unrealised presidential ambition.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕