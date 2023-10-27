Tinubu victory: Ganduje lauds Supreme Court, urges Atiku, Obi to wait till 2031 to pursue presidential aspiration

The National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential electionThe National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election

Ganduje said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu. Ganduje called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted. headtopics.com

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president. In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people's will as expressed at…

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to execute projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the teaming populace of the state. Speaking while reviewing the activities of his office in the last 3 weeks at the commencement of the 7th State Executive Council… headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu, Wike, Ganduje present at Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu, Wike, Ganduje present at Supreme Court Read more ⮕

Ganduje applauds Supreme Court’s decision on Tinubu’s victoryThe Nation Newspaper Ganduje applauds Supreme Court's decision on Tinubu's victory Read more ⮕

Ganduje Hails Supreme Court's Verdict On Tinubu's Electoral VictoryThe national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has applauded Thursday's Supreme Court's decision, which Read more ⮕

PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila, Ganduje, Seyi Tinubu at S’CourtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgmentThe National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have arrived at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕