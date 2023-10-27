Tinubu victory: Ganduje lauds Supreme Court, urges Atiku, Obi to wait till 2031 to pursue presidential aspiration

The National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential electionThe National chairman of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the supreme court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election
Ganduje said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu. Ganduje called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.
“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted. headtopics.com
The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his triumph at the Supreme Court, which earlier today affirmed his victory as duly elected president. In his reaction to the apex court verdict, the Minister felicitated the President asserting that the sanctity of the people's will as expressed at…
