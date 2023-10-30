Tinubu Urged To Stop Reversal Of Oil, Gas Pre-Shipment Contract Award

interests in the Presidency to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) and Monitoring/Evaluation Agents (MEAs) under Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) in the industry.
It said the bidding process for the Pre-Shipment Contract for PIAs and MEAs issued through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning was handled in line with the Procurement Act 2007 and other extant laws.
In a press release signed in Abuja yesterday by the group’s national coordinator, Zakary Musa Zubairu, he said after satisfying all the pre-qualification requirements, including expertise and tract record of experience, the contract was awarded to qualified Nigerian companies vide an approval letter referenced PRES/87/MF/314 dated May 15, 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. headtopics.com
Zubairu, however, alleged that some “unscrupulous elements in Tinubu’s government are bent on thwarting the process and causing an ignominious policy reversal.” He expressed optimism that such an action has no place in the Renewed Hope Agenda and continuity policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Zubairu said those seeking to “exploit their closeness to power and the trust reposed in them by President Tinubu to enrich themselves should know that there’s no room for such criminality in this administration. headtopics.com
The group maintained that with the strategic importance of the Pre-Shipment Inspection and Monitoring in the verification of the quality, quantity, pricing, currency exchange rate and financial terms including monitoring and evaluating, it is important to follow due process and not resort to sharp practices that will further worsen the energy crisis Nigeria is currently facing especially with the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.
